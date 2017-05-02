Bank employee in Madison Parish receives prison sentence

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that an assistant bank manager in Tallulah was sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing more than $24,000 from customer accounts.



Lois Love, 49, of Tallulah, La., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank employee or officer. She was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $24,430.82 restitution. According to the December 20, 2016 guilty plea, Love worked as the assistant branch manager for a Tallulah bank from 1994 until 2014. Love was also the treasurer of the Madison Parish Economic and Development District (MPEDD). Prosecutors say Love used her position as assistant branch manager to steal $24,430.82 from individual bank accounts and from the MPEDD from 2011 to 2014.

