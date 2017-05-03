NOPD searches for missing Baton Rouge woman

New Orleans police search for a missing Baton Rouge woman.

Candace Washington, 19 is believed to be in the New Orleans area with a resident named “Josh”.

Washington’s family last spoke to her on April 30th.

Washington is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

The woman’s vehicle has also been reported missing it's a gray 2013 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Candace Washington is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

