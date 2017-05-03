Your Weather Authority: Rain is coming, flash flood watch issued

A flash flood watch is in effect for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain through Thursday morning.

Southeast Louisiana and most of southern Mississippi fall into an enhanced area of severe weather through tonight.

Wednesday will start off dry, but conditions will deteriorate quickly around lunchtime and into the afternoon. A few strong or severe storms are possible.

The second round of storms will come in the late evening and overnight. In addition to the potential for strong storms, locally heavy rains could cause some flooding.

The good news is rain should clear out early on Thursday, and behind this system, expect a long stretch of dry and sunny weather with fairly low humidity.

The second weekend of Jazz Fest looks great.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.