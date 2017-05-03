Justice department has informed Gov. Edwards of its decision in the Alton Sterling

A spokesperson for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the United States Department of Justice has notified the governor's office it has reached a decision in the Alton Sterling case and will make an announcement on Wednesday.

The decision will be released at 11 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Baton Rouge, according to a report from our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The scene outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge where Alton Sterling was killed during a struggle with Baton Rouge police is quiet Wednesday morning.

Crowds gathered Tuesday night to show their support for Sterling.

Family members and community leaders turned out to hold a vigil for Sterling ahead of the anticipated announcement of a decision that the two Baton Rouge police officers involved will not face federal charges.

The Sterling family says they feel slighted by the leak of information and say they weren't informed of the decision ahead of a Washington Post report yesterday.

Now anti-violence advocates feel, without charges, there is no justice.

“When you see an individual not reaching for a weapon. I know what the cry has been that Alton Sterling was a convicted felon, but Salamonie didn't know that on initial contact,” said anti-violence advocate Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed. “So I think that his civil rights were violated in the way that he was handled because you won't see them handle what a white man that way get out the car and tackle him regardless to what he has.”

The justice department has been investigating whether the officers -- Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake -- violated Sterling's civil rights when he was shot and killed.

The shooting prompted days of protests last July that culminated in the fatal shootings of three Baton Rouge police officers.

Again, that decision is expected at some point on Wednesday.

Sterling supporters say they're planning peaceful protests, including a possible march to the state Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.