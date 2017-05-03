NOPD searching for Algiers carjacking suspect

New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an Algiers carjacking.

The unarmed carjacking happened just after 11:30 p.m. April 23 in the 1900 block of Newton Street.

The victims told investigators after they pulled into the parking lot of a store, the driver got out and went inside, while the passenger stayed in the car.

At that point, police say, a suspected, described as a black man, opened the driver’s side door, got in the vehicle and started to drive away.

The second victim jumped out of the car and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and a medium build. The victims told police he looked to be in his mid-to-late 20s and was approximately five feet nine to five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on this case, or can identify the suspect, is asked to contact NOPD Detective LaKeith Jernigan or any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040.

