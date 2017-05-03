Tornado watch issued for parts of western Louisiana

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for the following Louisiana parishes.

Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Avoyelles

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

Evangeline

Grant

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

La Salle

Natchitoches

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

Sabine

St. James

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Vernon

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

The watch also covers several areas adjacent to coastal waters.

Galveston Bay

Sabine Lake

Calcasieu Lake

Vermilion Bay

Coastal waters from Cameron, La. to High Island Texas out 20 nautical miles.

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City, La. to Cameron, La. out 20 nautical miles.

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City, La. out 20 nautical miles.

Coastal waters from Port Fourchon to the Lower Atchafalaya River out 20 nautical miles.

