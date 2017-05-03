Tornado watch issued for parts of western Louisiana - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tornado watch issued for parts of western Louisiana

Written by: Gary Scheets, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for the following Louisiana parishes.

  • Acadia
  • Allen
  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Avoyelles
  • Beauregard
  • Calcasieu
  • Cameron
  • East Baton Rouge
  • Evangeline
  • Grant
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lafayette
  • Lafourche
  • La Salle
  • Natchitoches
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Rapides
  • Sabine
  • St. James
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • Terrebonne
  • Vermilion
  • Vernon
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

The watch also covers several areas adjacent to coastal waters.

  • Galveston Bay
  • Sabine Lake
  • Calcasieu Lake
  • Vermilion Bay
  • Coastal waters from Cameron, La. to High Island Texas out 20 nautical miles.
  • Coastal waters from Intracoastal City, La. to Cameron, La. out 20 nautical miles.
  • Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City, La. out 20 nautical miles.
  • Coastal waters from Port Fourchon to the Lower Atchafalaya River out 20 nautical miles.

