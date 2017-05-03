WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Broome react - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Broome react to Sterling decision

Written by: Gary Scheets, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) -

The Department of Justice announced it will not charge the two officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge last summer.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Broome are expected to react to the decision on Wednesday afternoon.

