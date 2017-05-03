SLIDESHOW: Fences going up around the Jefferson Davis monument

Workers were busy erecting a construction fence around the Jefferson Davis monument on Canal Street.

Several city trucks had been deployed around the monument site on Tuesday prompting speculation that the dismantling and removal of the monument was imminent.

Monday night, at the foot of the Jefferson Davis monument, the scene was anything but peaceful. The New Orleans Police Department arrested five people.

A small fraction of the protesters threw eggs, beer cans, and even aerosol cans into the crowd.

The different sides shouted at one another for more than an hour before the police swept the crowd across Canal St.

Louisiana is an open carry state and people were out here with rifles and hand guns strapped to them.

