Group fights for legislation they believe could save Confederate monuments

The Monumental Task Force traveled to Baton Rouge in support of a bill to try and help keep the monuments in New Orleans. (FOX 8)

A group in favor of keeping the Confederate-era monuments up are in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

They are urging lawmakers to stop the removal of the statues.

About 45 members of the Monumental Task Committee appeared at a House committee hearing as lawmakers debated a bill that would preserve monuments dedicated to military members.

Early Wednesday morning, the group hopped on a bus at City Park, headed for the Capitol.

Some of them spoke before members of the House Committee on Municipal and Cultural Affairs.

Legislators debated House Bill 71 that would save statues dedicated to military members.

Members of the Monumental Task Committee want to see the P.G.T. Beauregard, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis statues saved, but Mayor Mitch Landrieu contends the monuments represent a dark time in the city's past and are coming down in the near future.

“When I joined the military, I served with every nationality, every person there was and I considered them to be my brothers and sisters and it means a lot to me anytime I see a monument, honoring a veteran. And I ask y'all to protect them,” monument supporter Peter Glover said.

The Liberty Place Monument was taken down over a week ago. There is no timeline on when the other three monuments will come down

"The monuments are not going to stay up. Let's be just clear about that with everybody. we've now been through the whole process, this isn't about if you're for or against them, this is now about enforcing what the law of the land is,” Landrieu said.

House Bill 71 passed the House committee meaning it is moving onto the full House. Monument supporters are hoping this legislation will become law before the monuments are removed.

