David: Severe storm risk throughout the night

The threat for severe weather will continue through this evening and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, heavy rain could cause flooding in some locations. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tonight. Widespread 2-4 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts.

The good news is rain should clear out early on Thursday, and behind this system, we'll enjoy a long stretch of dry and sunny weather with low humidity. Highs will be below normal through the weekend and stay in the 70s. Overnight lows will be delightful with mostly 50s but even some 40s possible north and west of the lake. The second weekend of Jazz Fest looks great!

Sunny, warm and dry weather continues next week as well.

