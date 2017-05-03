UPDATE: Jarrius Robertson getting 'spunk' back after transplant - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

UPDATE: Jarrius Robertson getting 'spunk' back after transplant

Written by: Nancy Parker, Anchor
Connect
Contributor: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
J.J. Robertson gives a thumbs up before his liver transplant on April 29. (Source: Facebook) J.J. Robertson gives a thumbs up before his liver transplant on April 29. (Source: Facebook)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Saints super fan Jarrius “J.J.” Robertson is not ready to dance on the sidelines yet, but it sounds like he is well on his way.

His father, Jordy, said he is still in ICU at Ochsner resting and recovering from the liver transplant. Because it is his second transplant, it makes recovery slower and puts J.J. at risk for infection.

Jordy believes his son’s spunk is back. He said even lying in bed it seems tough for J.J. to remain still. When someone comes into the room, he opens his eyes to see who is visiting.

His parents said J.J. is stronger than they thought he would be.

Nancy Parker - A day with J.J.: Teen puts on brave face while waiting for a transplant 

People are communicating with them on their Twitter page and Facebook.

Jordy said they are promoting It Takes Lives To Save Lives, a foundation that shines light on organ donation. He hopes to visit lawmakers in Baton Rouge with J.J. raise more awareness and push for new laws to help kids who need transplants.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    more>>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    more>>
Powered by Frankly