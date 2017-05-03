UPDATE: Jarrius Robertson getting 'spunk' back after transplant

J.J. Robertson gives a thumbs up before his liver transplant on April 29. (Source: Facebook)

Saints super fan Jarrius “J.J.” Robertson is not ready to dance on the sidelines yet, but it sounds like he is well on his way.

His father, Jordy, said he is still in ICU at Ochsner resting and recovering from the liver transplant. Because it is his second transplant, it makes recovery slower and puts J.J. at risk for infection.

Jordy believes his son’s spunk is back. He said even lying in bed it seems tough for J.J. to remain still. When someone comes into the room, he opens his eyes to see who is visiting.

His parents said J.J. is stronger than they thought he would be.

Nancy Parker - A day with J.J.: Teen puts on brave face while waiting for a transplant

People are communicating with them on their Twitter page and Facebook.

Jordy said they are promoting It Takes Lives To Save Lives, a foundation that shines light on organ donation. He hopes to visit lawmakers in Baton Rouge with J.J. raise more awareness and push for new laws to help kids who need transplants.

