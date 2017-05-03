Body found in storm drain identified a missing New Orleans man - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Body found in storm drain identified a missing New Orleans man

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Joseph Consonery (Source: NOPD) Joseph Consonery (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead inside of a storm drain Sunday afternoon.

The coroner’s office has identified the man as 22-year-old Joseph Consonery.

Consonery was reported missing on April 19. His mother told police that he was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s home in the 4800 block of Touro Street on April 17.

His body was found Sunday afternoon in a storm drain in the 1700 block of Allen Street. An autopsy revealed that Consonery died as the result of a gunshot wound. 

Anyone with any information about Consonery's death is asked to call Crimsstoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

