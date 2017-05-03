NOPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after apparent gunfight in New Orleans East

New Orleans police are investigating an apparent gunfight in New Orleans East that left one man dead an another injured. The incident occurred Wednesday, just before 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say that officers arrived on scene after receiving a call of shots fired in the back of an apartment complex. Officers found a black man suffering from gunshot wounds and dozens of shell casings on scene. The man was transported to University Medical Center to receive treatment.

Investigators learned that a second man arrived at New Orleans East Hospital via private conveyance. That man was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information that could help detectives with this case, you are asked to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

