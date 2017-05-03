NOPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after apparent gunfight in New Orleans E - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after apparent gunfight in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating an apparent gunfight in New Orleans East that left one man dead an another injured. The incident occurred Wednesday, just before 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. 

Police say that officers arrived on scene after receiving a call of shots fired in the back of an apartment complex. Officers found a black man suffering from gunshot wounds and dozens of shell casings on scene. The man was transported to University Medical Center to receive treatment. 

Investigators learned that a second man arrived at New Orleans East Hospital via private conveyance. That man was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information that could help detectives with this case, you are asked to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    more>>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    more>>
Powered by Frankly