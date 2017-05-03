Armstrong International adds new non-stop flight to Europe - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Armstrong International adds new non-stop flight to Europe

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Condor Airlines' flight to Germany is the second nonstop flight to Europe to be added to Armstrong International's schedule this year. (Source: FOX 8 photo) Condor Airlines' flight to Germany is the second nonstop flight to Europe to be added to Armstrong International's schedule this year. (Source: FOX 8 photo)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Armstrong International takes a step May 3 that makes the airport more accessible to travelers to and from Europe.

Condor Airlines will make its first non-stop flight from New Orleans to Frankfurt, Germany that night.

Louisiana tourism industry leaders think Condor Airlines' investment in this area will convince more people in Europe to make New Orleans their vacation destination.

Condor Airlines' flight to Germany is the second non-stop flight to Europe to be added to Armstrong International's schedule this year. British Airways started non-stop flights to London in March.

