City needs volunteers for evacuation exercise (Source: City of New Orleans)

Hurricane season begins June 1 and the City of New Orleans is looking for volunteers to participate in an evacuation exercise.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) and Evacuteer.org want hundreds of people to play the roles of evacuees needing city assistance to leave town.

The exercise is planned for Wednesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Morial Convention Center, Hall H.

The exercise is meant to test the city's plan, which officials say is designed to help up to 40,000 people leave during a mandatory evacuation.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to register online. Lunch and parking will be provided at the Convention Center.

