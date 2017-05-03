The paperwork we get from our healthcare providers should easily outline the cost of our healthcare coverage. For many in the metro area, though, the answers remain hidden in a complex language of letters and numbers.

Cracking the Code: How providers can add to our price database

FOX 8 News and our reporting partners, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts.com, built the Cracking the Code Health Price Check Tool to provide consumers an online resource when researching their medical procedure pricing options. It's compiled through crowdsourcing - hundreds of consumers already have added their pricing information to the database. More contributors will help us build an even better overview of medical price options in metro New Orleans.

We hope healthcare providers will take part, too, adding their own price lists to our searchable database.

If you are a provider, a doctor, hospital or clinic representative and would like to submit your pricing information to our interactive tool, please fill out this spreadsheet (click here to download) and email it to health@fox8live.com.

We will take pricing for any procedure, so please make sure to use the proper CPT Code.

