Man indicted in north shore teenager's Mojo death

Jami Cooper, 33, indicted on a charge of second degree murder (Source: St. Tammany D.A.)

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted a man of distributing the synthetic marijuana responsible for a Mandeville teenager's death.

Jami D. Cooper of Bogalusa is charged with second degree murder.

Cooper is accused of selling the Mojo through a middle man to 17-year old Alexander James Shelby.

He was found face down, unresponsive in a flooded ditch along Columbia Street Landing in Covington after smoking the drug in March of 2016.

Jarbari Pea, the accused middle man, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids.

District Judge Scott Gardner sentenced Pea to five years in prison on the negligent homicide charge and 10 years, with five of them suspended, on the distribution charge.

According to the district attorney's office, the sentences are to be served concurrently.

Pea had been indicted last year on a charge of second degree murder in the case.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.