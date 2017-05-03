NOPD identifies suspect in Central City shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD identifies suspect in Central City shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Aaron Williams, attempted second-degree murder suspect (Source: NOPD) Aaron Williams, attempted second-degree murder suspect (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

NOPD detectives search for an attempted murder suspect they say shot a man in the hip and abdomen last month in Central City. 

Investigators have identified the man as Aaron Williams, 37.  

The shooting happened April 19 in the 3300 block of Danneel, the same block where investigators say Williams was living with friends. 

Police are asking anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts to contact the Sixth District Investigations Unit at 504-658-6230 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

