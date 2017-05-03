NOPD identifies suspect in Central City shooting

NOPD detectives search for an attempted murder suspect they say shot a man in the hip and abdomen last month in Central City.

Investigators have identified the man as Aaron Williams, 37.

The shooting happened April 19 in the 3300 block of Danneel, the same block where investigators say Williams was living with friends.

Police are asking anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts to contact the Sixth District Investigations Unit at 504-658-6230 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

