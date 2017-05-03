New Orleans man sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm

Federal prosecutors release details on sentencing for New Orleans man (source: Flickr)

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Kidus Wodajo, age 24, of New Orleans, was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance sentenced Wodajo to 46 months imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Wodajo, who has a felony conviction in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, possessed a Taurus Millennium Pro .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol in December 2013.

