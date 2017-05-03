NOPD: Missing man last seen in Warehouse District - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Missing man last seen in Warehouse District

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Arthur Colle (Source: NOPD) Arthur Colle (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen - highly intoxicated - in the Warehouse District.

Arthur Colle, 24, is is described as a white male, 5’5” tall and weighing 140 pounds. 

The reporting person stated that Colle was last seen on May 2 at about 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Fulton Street. At the time of last contact, Colle was said to be extremely intoxicated. He has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have information on Colle’s location please notify any Eighth District Detective at 504-658-6080.

