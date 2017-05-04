Strong storms bring heavy rains, power out for thousands - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Strong storms bring heavy rains, power out for thousands

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Fox 8 viewer) (Source: Fox 8 viewer)
(WVUE) -

Strong storms bringing heavy rains, winds, and lightning moved through overnight and into the morning.

All of Port Fourchon and Grand Isle are without power. 

The power outage has forced the cancellation of classes at Grand Isle School. All other Jefferson Parish Schools will have classes as scheduled.

Schools announcing closures include:

  • Lake Castle Private School in Slidell is also closed.
  • Helen Cox High School in Harvey.
  • Grand Isle School
  • St. Charles Elementary School in Lafourche

The more than 19,000 outages are reported across the state including more than 4,000 customers in Terrebonne Parish and around 1,500 in Orleans Parish.

Entergy also reports scattered outages is North Lafourche/Thibodaux and Assumption Parish. Power should be restored in these areas by Thursday evening.

Some of the strongest storms hit Grand Isle where first responders spent the night assessing the damage.

Grand Isle experienced very high winds overnight with a 30 second of sustained 75 mph winds and gusts up to 110, said Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry.

"It was pretty violent, pretty intense," Landry said.

High water continues to block La. 1 North just between Grand Isle and Port Fourchon. Traffic is passing through the southbound lane.

The worst of the storms has moved through the area with just a few showers remaining as the cold front continues to push through.

Rain should clear out early and conditions will be much cooler and breezier in the wake of this storm system.

Clouds will hang around for the better part of Thursday, but Friday through the weekend will be sunny.

Highs will be below normal through the weekend. Overnight lows will be delightful with mostly 50s but even some 40s possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Causeway commuters face some restrictions on the bridge.

No RV's, motorcycles or glass trucks allowed.

