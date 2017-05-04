Trial for accused accomplice in Metairie double murder postponed

The trial of the woman accused of being the getaway driver in a Metairie double murder has been postponed.

The trial date has been reset for June 1.

Degruy is charged with principal to second-degree murder and 19 counts simple burglary. She appeared Thursday morning in the courtroom in a prison jumpsuit.

Last month, Dexter Allen, her accomplice, was convicted of killing David and Nicholas Pence inside their Metairie home. Members of the Pence family were also in the courtroom Thursday morning.

Degruy recently wrote a letter to the court taking full responsibility for her role in the crime.

In her letter, Degruy said she wanted to enter a guilty plea, But now her attorney says she doesn't want to enter a plea, wants a trial.

