Breathing tubes removed from Jarrius 'J.J.' Robertson as health improves

The hospital removed the breathing tubes from Jarrius J.J. Robertson sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

His mother said his health is improving

J.J. woke up Asking for apple juice and wanted to know, “When can I get out of this bed,” according to Patricia Hoyal.

His mother took a new picture of J.J. after he woke up and wanted to let people know, “The God we serve is a great God.”

Doctors wheeled the Saints super fan into surgery Sunday morning for a liver transplant. It is the second one the 15-year-old has received. He was born with a liver condition called Biliary Atresia.

Nancy Parker - Doctors say Jarrius 'J.J.' Robertson, doing fine, day after surgery for liver transplant

J.J. is still in ICU at Ochsner. When he gets out, he hopes to bring more attention to child organ donation through his foundation It Takes Lives To Save Lives.

