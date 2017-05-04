MISSING: California woman disappears in City Park

A woman from California is missing after getting on a bus and stopping at a café in City Park.

The daughter of Louise Kim, 72, told police she put her mother on The Southern Style Tour Bus in the 500 block of Canal St. around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the bus last spotted Kim at Morning Call on Dreyfous Dr. The driver told police he saw the woman get off the bus around 10 a.m. After 20 minutes, the drive and passengers noticed the woman was missing, police said.

Kim is described as 4’10” and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow, red and blue shirt, black pants and a gray sweater.

If you know the whereabouts of Kim, please contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

