David: Much improved forecast

The big dry out will begin in earnest on Friday as cool, dry air sweeps into the area. Full sunshine is expected tomorrow and for the entire weekend.

Highs will be below normal through the weekend and will mostly be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be delightful with mostly 50s but even some 40s possible north and west of the lake. The second weekend of Jazz Fest looks great!

Sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through at least the middle of next week with slowly warming temperatures. However, humidity levels will remain low.

The next chance of rain won't be until next Friday at the earliest.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.