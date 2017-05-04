VIDEO: Teacher uses racial slur during discussion with student at New Orleans school

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Leesville woman pleaded guilty to falsifying records and otherwise concealing that more than $1 million had been stolen from a local bank.more>>
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Leesville woman pleaded guilty to falsifying records and otherwise concealing that more than $1 million had been stolen from a local bank.more>>
We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
Nearly a year has gone by since the city announced plans to clean up an eyesore in one neighborhood that has been sitting blighted since Katrina.more>>
Nearly a year has gone by since the city announced plans to clean up an eyesore in one neighborhood that has been sitting blighted since Katrina.more>>
They spent hundreds of dollars on tires and rims months ago, but still don't have them. Now, the FOX 8 Defenders have learned a Jefferson Parish business is the subject of numerous complaints.
..more>>
They spent hundreds of dollars on tires and rims months ago, but still don't have them. Now, the FOX 8 Defenders have learned a Jefferson Parish business is the subject of numerous complaints.
..more>>
Former New Orleans Police Chief Richard Pennington has died. Pennington held the top position at the NOPD from 1994 to 2002.more>>
Former New Orleans Police Chief Richard Pennington has died. Pennington held the top position at the NOPD from 1994 to 2002.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.more>>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.more>>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.more>>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.more>>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.more>>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.more>>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.more>>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.more>>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.more>>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.more>>