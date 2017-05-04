Contractor says he's gotten death threats over monument fencing

After more than a week of protests and arrests, city workers put up a fence Wednesday around the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City.

The contractor, who was paid $300 to drop the fence off, said he had no idea he was dropping off fencing to be erected around the monument. And he said since his workers dropped off the fencing, he has gotten death threats and his home address has been published online.

The contractor said someone called his company asking him to pick up fencing on the westbank and drop it off at Canal and S. Jefferson Davis Parkway.

He said after the job was completed, his company's phone line was flooded with calls and threats from people across the country.

"Specifically, they said they were going to burn me, they were going to burn my trucks, they were going to come to my yard and protest, they're not gonna let my trucks leave the yard, they going to protest all day long, and one woman from Mississippi specifically said she's going to make sure that I'm going to get burned and my truck is going to get burned. That's how bad it is," the contractor said.

Contractor said he made a complaint with the New Orleans Police Department and he says officers told him they could only step in if someone comes on his property and threatens him.

The contractor said that if he’d known that the $300 job would've given him this much of a problem, he wouldn’t have taken it.

Meanwhile, members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity gathered near the monument to show support for plans to bring it and two other Confederate-era monuments down.

More than a dozen gathered Thursday for a social action prayer vigil. They say the monuments are symbols of racism and oppression and should no longer be representative of the city.

"I understand their historical significance and I understand they should be appropriately relegated to a museum or left in history books, but for the purpose of plain line of sight within the city of New Orleans, with the diversity of this community, they have absolutely no place anymore.

The Rev. Augustine says his group is praying for racial reconciliation and healing for the community.

