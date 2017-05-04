Former NOPD Chief Richard Pennington dies at 70

Former New Orleans Police Chief Richard Pennington has died.

Pennington held the top position at the NOPD from 1994 to 2002. While he was here he was credited with helping bring down the city's murder rate at a time when it had surpassed 400 in a year.

Pennington later went on to become the police chief in Atlanta.

He died today from complications of a stroke he had a number of years ago. Pennington was 70.

