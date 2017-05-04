Leesville woman pleads guilty to role in theft of bank funds, falsifying transaction records

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Leesville woman pleaded guilty to falsifying records and otherwise concealing that more than $1 million had been stolen from a local bank.



Amanda Pollock, 46, of Leesville, La., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation. According to the guilty plea, Pollock stole 10 weeks of vault logs on May 10, 2014 while working as a teller at the Fort Polk branch of a local bank. She also entered false transactions into the bank's records to cover up $1,179,091 that was missing. Prosecutors say she took these actions to conceal the missing money and to otherwise obstruct any subsequent federal investigation into the missing funds.



Pollock faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution and a $2,358,182 fine. The court set a sentencing date of August 2, 2017.



