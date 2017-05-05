Causeway toll hike hits Saturday morning - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Causeway toll hike hits Saturday morning

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(WVUE) -

Get ready to pay more to cross the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Beginning early Saturday morning coming from the north shore toll for tag holders go up to $3 while cash customers will pay $5.

The toll hike is all part of a plan to increase safety on the bridge.

The causeway commission wants to use the increase to pay for a multi-million dollar bond issue that will be used to install safety pullout bays and better guardrails for the southbound lanes.

Some drivers are not thrilled about the increase. They understand the reasoning, but just wish some of the Causeway's money was split on a smaller scale.

Money currently goes to seven Lake Pontchartrain Basin parishes.

“I’m against it because the money is split so many ways between different parishes,” said north shore resident John Simon. “Back when it was put in place, maybe that was the case, but because of the growth of St. Tammany, Jefferson, and Orleans, I think the money should be split between three parishes.”

Signs reflecting the toll increase have already been posted.

