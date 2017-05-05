NOLA Weekend: Live Nation offering $20 tickets for 10 New Orleans concerts

New Orleans police are searching for the pair of perpetrators after a carjacking on a quiet Carrollton neighborhood street. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Willow Street. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by two individuals described as black males wearing ski masks. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim’s face and ordered him out of the vehicle. The victim complied and the perpetr...