Your Weather Authority: Sunshine expected all weekend

After a nice, cool start across the area, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s under fine sunshine.

A brisk breeze will continue today but start to relax over the weekend. Sunshine is expected for the entire weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Early morning temperatures will be cool with mostly 50s and a few 40s on the north shore.

Sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through at least the middle of next week with slowly warming temperatures.

Humidity and the return of rain chances will come toward the end of next week.

