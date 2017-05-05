NOFD puts out duct fire at the Riverwalk Outlet Mall

The New Orleans Fire Department put down a two-alarm fire at the Riverwalk Outlet mall.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in a duct system behind the food court area.

A Riverwalk employee said some areas sustained smoke damage.

The mall is currently scheduled to open for regular business hours.

The NOFD is on the scene of a fire in the HVAC system at the Riverwalk Outlet Mall. A 2-alarm has been dispatched. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) May 5, 2017

