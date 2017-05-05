NOPD traffic stops gets rough when man tries to flee

A school bus crash sent 14 students to the hospital in LaPlace on Friday. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident that happened around 2:30 p.m.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 97-year-old man was killed after his truck rolled over him Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The southbound Causeway Bridge will be closed from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 6 a.m. for emergency repairs, according to Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou.more>>
Get ready to pay more to cross the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. Beginning early Saturday morning coming from the north shore toll for tag holders go up to $3 while cash customers will pay $5.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department need help to identify a man they say broke the glass door of a leasing office and stole people's rent checks.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.more>>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.more>>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.more>>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.more>>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.more>>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.more>>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>
