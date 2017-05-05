NOPD traffic stops gets rough when man tries to flee

A man was tackled and tased by New Orleans police officers after he fled a traffic stop Thursday night.

Police pulled over 47-year-old Dwayne Davis near the intersection of Oleander and Joliet streets around 8:30 p.m.

Davis initially pulled over, but then bolted from the vehicle and tried to flee the scene.

Officer Russell Gary tried to apprehend Davis but began to struggle with as he and officer Jason Jorgenson ordered him to stop resisting.

Jorgenson then tased Davis, who continued to struggle.

Jorgenson tased Davis again. At which point they were able to handcuff Davis without further incident.

Officers found a black Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Davis' vehicle.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

