Man shot and killed in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man shot and killed in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Tammie Mills / Fox 8 photo) (Source: Tammie Mills / Fox 8 photo)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot and killed Friday morning in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Rosemont Place.

Initial New Orleans Police Department reports show a man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly