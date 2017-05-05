NOPD looking for suspect in Baronne Street car theft

New Orleans police are looking for a woman who stole a set of car keys and the car that goes with them Monday night.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on May 1.

The victim parked his car, a 2016 blue Hyundai Accent with an Ohio tag GDT2977, at a hotel garage in the 200 block of Baronne Street. There he met the woman before entering the hotel, where he and the woman went to his hotel room.

A few hours later, the man discovered his keys and vehicle were gone. The car was stolen at some point between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The woman is described as Cuban, five feet four inches tall, weighing 115 to 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a large tattoo on her upper left bicep.

Anyone with information on the car, the woman or her whereabouts is asked to contact any Eighth District Property Crimes Detective at 504-658-6080 or email rstmartin@nola.gov.

