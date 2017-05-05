Ben Franklin High School suspends teacher day after video with racial slur surfaces

The teacher who was seen in a video using a racial slur during a discussion in a classroom has been suspended, according to Ben Franklin High School Principal Dr. Patrick Widhalm.

Widhalm said the teacher is on leave while the school conducts an investigation into the incident. Students identified him as Ryan Brown.

A video apparently taken by another student on Thursday in the classroom shows a heated discussion between the student and his teacher. The student accuses the teacher of using a racial slur.

The exchange continues, and neither the teacher nor the student gives in. Tension, though, boiled over when the teacher repeated the racial slur.

Widhalm called an assembly to let the students speak about the classroom argument.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.