VIDEO: NOPD says man steals rent checks

Surveillance video shows man using a hammer to break glass door of leasing office (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

The New Orleans Police Department need help to identify a man they say broke the glass door of a leasing office and stole people's rent checks.

Police say it happened May 3 just before 10:30 p.m. at the leasing office of an apartment complex in the 4500 block MacArthur Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the man smashing the door and taking rent envelopes from the floor.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.