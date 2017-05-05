SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the 900 block of Dimarco Drive in Marrero to assist the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in the service of an arrest warrant.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Dimarco Drive in Marrero to assist the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in the service of the arrest warrant.

Deputies made contact with 49-year-old Rafael Bermudez, but he refused to come out of the residence.

He was wanted for intimidation. The warrant was issued Friday morning.

Bermudez surrendered to police around 2:45 p.m.

