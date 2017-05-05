Southbound Causeway closed Saturday night for emergency repairs

The southbound Causeway Bridge will be closed from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 6 a.m. for emergency repairs, according to Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou.

"During their daily inspections, our Bascule operators noticed that the southbound drawbridge decks appeared to be flexing slightly more than usual," Dufrechou said in an email. "Upon more detailed inspection, we found the outboard (western) guide collar had sheared (see attached photo).

Anyone who needs to use the southbound Causeway must be on the bridge by 8 p.m. The northbound bridge will remain open throughout the work.

