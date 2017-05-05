97-year-old man dies after being rolled over by his own truck

Growing up on the bayou you develop a passion for family, fishing, and football. A deep love for your mama, and the LSU Tigers is a given. For Ed Orgeron, when two of his great loves came together, it was overwhelming. "Last of all I would like to thank my mom," said a tearing up Ed Orgeron. In tears he achieved a lifelong dream. Fans saw a rare glimpse at the soft side of the rough and tumble Cajun coach. A side no one knows better than his mother, Coco Orgeromore>>
Growing up on the bayou you develop a passion for family, fishing, and football. A deep love for your mama, and the LSU Tigers is a given. For Ed Orgeron, when two of his great loves came together, it was overwhelming. "Last of all I would like to thank my mom," said a tearing up Ed Orgeron. In tears he achieved a lifelong dream. Fans saw a rare glimpse at the soft side of the rough and tumble Cajun coach. A side no one knows better than his mother, Coco Orgeromore>>
The unique architecture of old New Orleans shotgun homes is a part the city's culture, but in Central City, the face of that culture is being ripped away.more>>
The unique architecture of old New Orleans shotgun homes is a part the city's culture, but in Central City, the face of that culture is being ripped away.more>>
All eyes are now on Lee Circle, the PGT Beauregard and Jefferson Davis monuments. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says they're coming down sooner than later.more>>
All eyes are now on Lee Circle, the PGT Beauregard and Jefferson Davis monuments. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says they're coming down sooner than later.more>>
Louisiana’s two U.S. Senators will play a big role in whether the bill passed by House Republicans Thursday will become law and in what fashion.more>>
Louisiana’s two U.S. Senators will play a big role in whether the bill passed by House Republicans Thursday will become law and in what fashion.more>>
“People in this area need to be aware that these guys knew they were doing. They didn’t just go down the street. They had masks. They were prepared,” says the victim.more>>
“People in this area need to be aware that these guys knew they were doing. They didn’t just go down the street. They had masks. They were prepared,” says the victim.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.more>>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.more>>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.more>>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.more>>