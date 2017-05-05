97-year-old man dies after being rolled over by his own truck

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 97-year-old man was killed after his truck rolled over him Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened near 195 Country Club Drive in Covington.

An employee of the Covington Country Club contacted 911 after seeing 97-year-old Charles Crockett lying on the ground next to his truck.

Crockett was able to tell first responders that he had been run over by his own truck.

Deputies say that Crockett was doing some yard work for a friend Wednesday. As he was leaving the residence for the day, he stopped his truck to get out and close the gate. Unfortunately, the truck was not fully put in park. As he exited the truck to close the gate, the truck rolled over him.

Crockett was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the death of Crockett.

“To live to be 97-years-old is an accomplishment in itself,” says Smith. “It’s a shame this gentleman’s life was taken due to a tragic and unexpected accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Crockett.”

