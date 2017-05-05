School bus crash sends 14 students to hospital in LaPlace

A school bus crash sent 14 students to the hospital in LaPlace on Friday.

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident that happened around 2:30 p.m. Deputies said it involved the bus and a pickup truck in the 1700 block of St. Andrew’s Blvd.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to treat the 28 students that were on the bus.

All 14 children who were taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The driver also suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

