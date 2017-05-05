Carrollton-area carjacking victim decides to fight back

“People in this area need to be aware that these guys knew they were doing. They didn’t just go down the street. They had masks. They were prepared,” says the victim.

A carjacking victims tells FOX 8 that he could hardly believe what was happening to him when two gunmen with sunglasses and ski masks walked up to his car.

“Basically, I was getting in my car. The door was about to shut. Two individuals came, pushed the door open and said, 'move over and get in the car,'” says the victim.

The victim says moments later, he could feel a gun pressed to his face, but he decided to fight back - and grabbed the robber's gun.

“So, I’m thinking I don’t want to get shot in the face. I’m just going to hold the guys hand and face it up, face the gun up and don’t let go because if you let go, he might just shoot me and run,” says the victim.

He says the two struggled and eventually the other gunman started to talk.

“His buddy said, 'Get in the car. Let’s get out of here.' And I pretty much figured when I was going to run to the gun, he was going to take a shot,” says the victim.

The victim says once he got away, the two men jumped in his white Nissan Altima and took off.

“These guys seemed like they were nervous because I was holding his gun, and he didn’t seem professional. They just wanted to get his car, do a robbery and ditch it,” says the victim.

Just hours after the carjacking, police found the victim’s car at Palm and Hollygrove. The suspects are still on the loose.

“The people here need to be aware that it can just happen like that because this is a good neighborhood. But they come in this neighborhood to pick people that just might not be paying attention,” says the victim.

If you know anything that could help police solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved