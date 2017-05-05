City experiences tense week in anticipation of monument removal

All eyes are now on Lee Circle, the PGT Beauregard and the Jefferson Davis monuments. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says they're coming down sooner rather than later.

Crews set up barricades Friday around the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Circle. But, unlike the Jefferson Davis monument, you can still walk up to the statue.

In anticipation of the removal of the three other Confederate-era monuments, it's been a contentious week. New Orleans police arrested five people Monday night during protests at the Jefferson Davis statue.

One of our cameras captured exclusive video that showed people climbing the PGT Beauregard monument then hanging a sign that read: "This is historical violence, we say No."

The Robert E. Lee monument was also vandalized with messages that said "White supremacy is a lie" and "Memory never dies."

Political analyst Dr. Silas Lee says removing the monuments will not remove the social and economic tensions that need to be addressed.

"Keep in mind the monuments just happen to be one symbol in reference to people feeling disenfranchised from their civil rights and civil liberties and from equality, so once the monuments are removed, it will not remove inequality of people feeling disenfranchised," said Lee.

