Two arrested for smuggling contraband into Lafourche jail

Lafourche Parish deputies arrested two people accused of trying to smuggle items into a parish jail.

Deputies said Philip Green, 26, of Thibodaux and Deja Smith, 19, of Thibodaux face charges stemming from the incident.

According to investigators Green contacted Smith about bringing items into the jail.

On April 30, deputies at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center said they noticed a broken exterior window on a cell block.

After checking things more closely, they notice a string extending from the broken window to black sock that had been tangles in the razor wire on a perimeter fence.

Inside the sock, officers discovered several grams of suspected marijuana, smoking tobacco, and a disposable lighter.

Green was already in jail facing charges of possession of hydrocodone, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal window tint, and a parole violation. He will be additionally booked on warrants for attempted possession of marijuana, taking contraband to a penal institution and simple criminal damage to property. He continues to be held without bond due to the parole violation.

Deputies arrested Smith on May 3. She was arrested on active warrants for principal to distribution of marijuana and taking contraband to a penal institution. She was released Wednesday night after posting $10,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation, and additional arrests are possible.

