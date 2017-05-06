2 men injured in New Orleans East shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Camelia Street just after 1 a.m.

According to police, two men were sitting inside of a vehicle when they were approached by four unknown males. The group got into a verbal altercation before one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire on the two men.

One victim, a 21-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound. The other victim, a 20-year-old male, suffered a graze wound and was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

