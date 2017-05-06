Pedestrian killed in hit and run on I-10

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the hit and run death of a woman in New Orleans East.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on I-10 eastbound at Crowder Boulevard.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross I-10 when she was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

