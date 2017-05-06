Pedestrian killed in hit and run on I-10

Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.more>>
Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide on Spain Street.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide on Spain Street.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the hit and run death of a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the hit and run death of a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies arrested two people accused of trying to smuggle items into the parish jail.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies arrested two people accused of trying to smuggle items into the parish jail.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.more>>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>