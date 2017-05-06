NOPD searching for person of interest in Spain St. homicide

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide on Spain Street.

Homicide detectives are searching for a woman they believe may have a valuable information about the shooting death of 25-year-old Ferniqua Johnson on May 1. Police say she is not considered to be a suspect.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Spain St.

According to investigators, Johnson and a 23-year-old male was walking when an unknown suspect opened fire on them. Johnson ran to her home where she collapsed. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

If anyone has any information about the identity or the whereabouts of this person of interest, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

