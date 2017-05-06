NOPD searching for person of interest in Spain St. homicide

Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide on Spain Street.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the hit and run death of a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies arrested two people accused of trying to smuggle items into the parish jail.more>>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.more>>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.more>>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.more>>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.more>>
