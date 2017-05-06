Pedestrian hit and killed in Mandeville, driver arrested

Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.

According to State Police, 34-year-old Lucien Joseph Barbarin of Slidell was lying across the westbound lane of US 190 near Fountainbleau State Park just before 3 a.m. when he was run over by a 2014 Ford F-250. Barbarin was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver, 49-year-old Paul William Olsen Jr. of Mandeville, submitted a breath test that resulted in a blood alcohol concentration of .085. Olsen was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for first offense DWI and negligent homicide.

Investigators also believe Barbarin was also impaired at the time of the crash. Blood samples were taken from both Olsen and Barbarin to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

