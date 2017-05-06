Nicondra: Awesome weather is here for a while

Fantastic weather continues with plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures have warmed a bit with highs making it into the upper 70's close to 80 after a chilly start on the North Shore.

Sunday morning, temperatures will be a bit warmer with a westerly wind and as we start to see a slow increase in dew points, but overall still a very pleasant day in the making.

The nice weather continues with high pressure in control for most of the week. The only negatives will be an increase in pollen and higher pollution level leading the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to send out an alert for people in sensitive groups with respiratory issues to be aware and avoid strenuous activity outdoors on Sunday.

-Nicondra Norwood

